Two former Preston North End managers have had their names thrown into the ring for the vacant Millwall job.

After last weekend’s match against Middlesbrough, Lions legend Neil Harris stepped away from his role at The Den - 10 months into his second spell in charge of the club. Millwall have confirmed that ‘a comprehensive recruitment process’ is under way.

It has been reported that a front runner for the position is Wycombe Wanderers boss, Matt Bloomfield - who has the Chairboys top of League One. But, ex-PNE manager Ryan Lowe is said to be on Millwall’s radar - and he remains one of the favourites with the bookies.

When asked about his next ideal job, Lowe said last month: “I want to get back into the Championship, but unfortunately someone has to lose their job for me to do that. But, if that happens and a club wants an established Championship manager, who overachieves budgets, then I will be right in front of them.

“I will also look at different leagues. I would go to Spain, Holland, Germany, Scotland. But, my ambition is to get a team in the play-offs in the Championship and get promoted. I’ve had a break. I’ve got my mojo back. I am watching a lot of football and I am meant to be in football.”

It’s also been reported that two former Stoke City chiefs are in the frame, with one of those having worked at Preston as well. Alex Neil, according to The Mirror, could hold talks with the Lions. And, Steven Schumacher - Lowe’s former assistant at Plymouth Argyle and Bury - is said to be ‘in contention’.