The PNE striker was charged by the FA back in March

Preston North End expect the FA to deliver a verdict on Milutin Osmajic by the end of the month, it’s understood.

On March 17, the striker was charged with an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3. Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri made racism allegations against the Montenegrin, during the 0-0 draw between the Lancashire clubs on February 15.

Osmajic ‘strongly refuted’ the allegations and went on to give his account of the incident, when speaking on a podcast over the summer. His FA hearing took place over a couple of days in London, W/C September 22.

Speaking about the situation this month, PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “It could’ve - should’ve - been dealt with a long time ago. The topic's important, it means a lot to a lot of people and rightly so, but also we've got two lads' careers and they're trying to get on with it. Regardless of what happens we'll never, ever know.

“There's probably not even two people that know what happened; there's one person that knows, regardless of what happens with it. So yeah, we would’ve loved for it to have been sorted one way or another and move on, but it's not (been). Hopefully, we'll get to the bottom of it soon.

“He’s not fine because it's not nice, is it? Like I said, regardless of what happens - and this is the strange thing - it's not a court of law, it’s not. So, it's not on evidence. There'll only ever be one person who knows what's actually happened because we've not got any absolutes. So, that's the unique thing when it's FA hearings.

“But it's an important topic that needs dealing with. Like I said, we've got to respect that and abide by it. We have, as a club, been very, very good in this and not shied away from any of it, but we just want a conclusion to it now.”

In early September, PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post: “Ultimately, he's our player for another two years. Whatever the outcome is - hopefully positive, because we're obviously backing him 100 per cent - but if it were not to be positive, he's still our player and were there to be a sanction, he'd be back again.

“So, let's just hope it's a positive outcome because we believe it should be, but let's see. I know what happened. I was at the game. I've seen the evidence. I've heard what Milly said. We're backing him 100 per cent because we've seen what we've seen. Ultimately, it's not our decision.”

