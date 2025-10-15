PNE Reserves 1 Blackburn Reserves 2: Narrow home defeat in Central League Cup

​North End’s reserves suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of neighbours Blackburn Rovers in their second group game of the Central League Cup.

PNE were captained by Noah Mawene, playing only his second game of the season, having been suffering with a niggling hamstring injury he initially sustained last October during his season-long loan spell at Newport County.

Clayton Lescott had the game’s first shot from the edge of the area but it was comfortably saved by Rovers keeper Solomon Honour.

After this Rovers enjoyed the bulk of the attacking play, with full-back Ed Nolan making a decisive tackle after Rovers had worked the ball into the penalty area.

Theo Carroll on the attack for PNE (photo: John Smith)

Then Olly Tonkin had to clear the ball away from the danger area.

Rovers went in front when right-winger Aodhan Doherty delivered a pinpoint cross which was headed in from 10 yards out by Valentin Joseph in the ninth minute.

Three minutes later, Northern Ireland youth international Doherty ran 10 yards with the ball towards goal, before arrowing an unstoppable shot into the top-right corner of the net from 25 yards out to double the visitors’ advantage.

Rovers had chances to extend their lead but both Joseph and Zack Stritch shot over the bar in quick succesion.

After this, North End grew in confidence and were unlucky not to score when Troy Tarry cut into the box on right and curled his shot just wide.

On the stroke of half-time North End pulled a goal back when Tarry again cut in from the right and fired in a well-struck shot which Honour could not hold, and Theo Carroll bundled the ball over the line with his head from close range.

Early in the second half North End had a chance to level the scores but Carroll shot over.

Carroll was involved at some point in most of North End’s attacks and soon after he delivered an excellent ball into the box for Max Wilson, who just failed to direct his header into the net as the ball went over the bar.

Goalkeeper Li Bau Stowell made a good save to keep PNE in the game when he beat out a fierce strike from Joseph after the Rovers forward had been played in by ex-Chorley loanee Brandon Powell.

North End made three substitutions, replacing Mawene, Clayton Lescott and Nathan Snowball with forwards Shay Reid and Michael Ayodele, and Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile in the role of attacking midfielder.

However, the bold move failed to salvage anything from the game for the home side as although Rovers were tiring, an equaliser never came in five minutes of added time.

PRESTON: Stowell, Nolan, Snowball (Rodriguez-Gentile), Mawene (Reid 60), Tonkin, Brindle, Tarry, Lescott (Ayodele 87), Gryba, Wilson, Carroll. Subs (not used): Milne, Blake.