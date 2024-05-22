Ched Evans in action

PNE man looks set to be sticking around

Preston North End striker Ched Evans has agreed to sign a player-coach deal with the club, says director Peter Ridsdale.

The Lilywhites made an offer to the 35-year-old, following the end to the season. His deal was set to expire this summer, having made 17 appearances last campaign. In total, the centre-forward has played 92 games for PNE and scored 16 goals. Last summer, his career and health was put in serious jeopardy - due to a medical condition relating to his neck and spine.

Evans was not expected to return to the football pitch, but his surgery was successful and he played his first game back in October. The striker didn’t score last season and saw game time limited, with a couple of injuries cropping up too. But, his stay at the club looks set to continue, with the plan for Evans to be phased into the coaching team.

"He hasn't physically signed it, but he has verbally agreed it,” Ridsdale told BBC Lancashire. “That wasn't the first time we've had the conversation with him - we've been talking to Ched for some months, about what he does after being a natural, first choice part of the playing squad. He has always wanted to do a coaching role and he's done his badges.