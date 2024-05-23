Joe Williams in action against PNE

PNE are reportedly interested in the out-of-contract Bristol City man

In what is probably one of the most predictable transfer rumours for some time, Preston North End are said to be interested in Bristol City midfielder Joe Williams. That is not supposed to come across in a negative tone, just simply recognition of the qualities manager Ryan Lowe is looking to add to his squad and the fact Williams would appear a strong match.

Of course, the midfielder’s birthplace of Liverpool will be pointed out - PNE’s manager has recruited his fair share of players and staff with connections to his hometown. Williams is off the back of a strong season, individually, with 40 appearances made for the Robins. At 27-years-of-age, he is an experienced campaigner and fits into the ‘leader’ category Lowe wants to boost.

He’s also a fierce competitor. Williams was in the top 15% of midfielders last season for blocks, clearances, ball recoveries and aerials won. He was in the top 22% for tackles and top 11% for ones in the middle third of the pitch. The ex-Wigan man is tidy enough in possession - in the top 25% for completed medium and long passes, progressive passes and passes into the final third.

Bristol Live sports editor, James Piercy, tells the Lancashire Post: “There are quite a few parts to his game and what's been apparent this season is he's refining and improving each one - and bringing more consistency, which Liam Manning believes is the product of him displaying greater emotional control.

“He's very much a midfielder who's 'all in' every time he steps onto the field and sometimes, in the past, has lacked a bit of discipline - which then sees him haring around, neglecting positional responsibilities. But, broadly-speaking, he's a dynamic, combative, defensive-minded central midfielder who, at his best, seems to be everywhere on the field - but also always in the right place, at the right time and energises his teammates around him.

“Beyond that, he's added real craft to his game and become more of a creative force (watch his assists against West Ham, Swansea & Watford). You also can't overlook the fact he is a world-class wind-up merchant on the pitch; I don't think there was an opposition ground this season where he wasn't booed, at some stage. Williams is also exceptionally underrated in the air and will win more than his fair share of headers, when defending set-pieces.”

The future of club captain, Alan Browne, remains up in the air and Ben Woodburn has left the club - though he was on the fringes of the team last season. Williams would not be an adequate replacement for Browne, in the sense he has scored just three goals in his career. But, his effort and aggression off-the-ball is likely not too dissimilar. Williams would be a here-and-now signing, with little resale value and scope for player growth.