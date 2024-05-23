Ex-Preston North End star to follow Vincent Kompany in sensational Burnley to Bayern Munich move - reports
Bayern Munich are reportedly close to appointing Burnley boss Vincent Kompany - with one ex-Preston North End man to follow him to the Bundesliga giants.
The Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, after winning the Championship title in Kompany’s first season at Turf Moor. And now, Burnley look set to lose their manager, in a sensational switch to the Allianz Arena. It’s claimed that the German outfit have reached a verbal agreement with the Belgian.
Bayern are on the search for a Thomas Tuchel replacement, with the ex-Chelsea boss having left after a trophy-less season. The exit was agreed in February and Bayern finished third in the league, 18 points behind winners Bayer Leverkusen. Talks with Kompany - who is contracted at Turf Moor until 2028 - are said to be at an advanced stage.
Moves for Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner never materialised and Kompany is now the leading candidate to take up the job. And, The Telegraph report that he will take his Burnley backroom staff with him to Germany. That includes former Preston North End defender, Mike Jackson, who had a spell as interim boss in 2021/22.
He joined Kompany’s coaching team the following season, having worked as Under-23 boss at the Clarets. Jackson was at PNE for seven years, making more than 250 league appearances between 1997 and 2004 - having signed from Bury.
