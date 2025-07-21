Michael Smith | Image: Steve Ellis

PNE are being linked with the former Swindon Town, Rotherham United and Portsmouth front man

Preston North End are closing in on a move for Michael Smith after his exit from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lancashire Post understands that reported interest in the 33-year-old is accurate with a free transfer swoop very much on the cards. Personal terms are thought to have been agreed swiftly.

Smith saw his three-year stay with the Owls come to an end this month. Both he and Josh Windass left by ‘mutual consent’. He scored eight goals in the Championship last season, with his overall tally for Wednesday finishing as 32 in 127 games.

The 6 foot 3 front man has won three promotions to the Championship in his career - one with Wednesday and two at Rotherham. He has also represented Portsmouth, Swindon, Barnsley, Bury and Northampton, having started at Darlington.

Four of Smith’s last seven campaigns have been in the second tier, with him netting 30 goals across 161 second tier games. Between 2021 and 2023, the striker scored 34 goals in 84 matches at League One level, for Rotherham and Wednesday.

Wrexham have been linked with Smith in the past six months with MK Dons and PNE’s arch-rivals, Blackpool, also suggested as suitors. He took to Instagram after news of his departure from Hillsborough was announced.

Smith wrote: “Owls, I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single one of you for the support I have received over the last three years. Hillsborough has felt like home for me and my family, all thanks to you.

“Having my daughters belt out Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday on match days and to walk out with them on the last home game meant everything to me. We’ve shared some unbelievable memories together that will last a lifetime.

“To the staff and players who I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know personally and build friendships with, thank you for everything. I wish you all the best in the future. Your club has and always will be about the fans. Smudge.”

Another Wednesday player to be linked with Preston this month is Max Lowe. The left-back has also been mentioned as a potential target for Leicester City. Further news on him also leaving the Owls is yet to surface, though.

