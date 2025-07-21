Michael Smith. | Getty Images

PNE are said to be on the trail of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith along with Wrexham, Blackpool and MK Dons.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE have been credited with an interest in free-agent striker Michael Smith.

The Lilywhites are said to be admirers of the 33-year-old, who had his contract at Sheffield Wednesday ripped up last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our sister paper, The Star, have claimed Paul Heckingbottom is keen on the frontman and are considering a move to bring him to Deepdale.

North End aren’t the only EFL club eyeing a swoop for Smith, with Championship rivals Wrexham believed to be keen.

Meanwhile, League One Blackpool are also admirers, while ambitious League Two side MK Dons are said to be tracking his situation, with former boss Paul Warne hopeful of a reunion.

Sheffield Wednesday ripped up Michael Smith’s contract

PNE are the latest side to register an interest in the former Portsmouth and Rotherham United ace following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith’s three-year stay at Hillsborough came to a close after having his contract ‘mutually terminated’ due to financial issues in the Steel City.

His exit came just two months after he had a 12-month clause triggered in his deal, which would’ve kept him with the Owls until 2026.

But after having his contract extended, the situation behind the scenes at Sheffield Wednesday began to worsen.

It emerged controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri had failed to pay players, coaches and non-playing staff’s wages for May - representing the second missed payment in three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no signs of a resolution, the Thai businessman would once again miss the deadline for June, putting the club in hot water with the EFL.

The Football League then placed Danny Rohl’s men into a three-window registration embargo, while also owing money to HMRC.

His decision not to pay staff meant players could hand in a 15-day notice at the start of the month - allowing them to leave on a free transfer.

Smith was joined fellow team-mate Josh Windass in heading to the Hillsborough exit doors last week having failed to be paid wages for May and June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It brought an end to his three-year stay with the club, which saw him net 32 goals and 14 assists in 127 appearances as well as securing promotion from League One.

PNE’s current attacking options

Daniel Jebbison sealed a season-long loan from Bournemouth last month. | Getty Images

Now, it appears PNE are interested in keeping the striker in the Championship as they look to ramp up their summer business.

The Lilywhites have already added six new faces to the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign, which gets underway in less than three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young striker penned a season-long loan from Bournemouth last month and joins Robbie Brady, Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic in attack.

Meanwhile, North End have also secured the signings of Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Thierry Small and Odel Offiah this summer.

Your next PNE read: Luton Town boss has confirmed interest in Preston North End linked man hailed by Dundee United faithful