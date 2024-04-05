Former Preston North End and Leicester City star faces uncertain future at Bristol City
Former Preston North End midfielder Matty James faces an uncertain future at Bristol City.
The 32-year-old has been a player at Ashton Gate since 2021, having signed when Nigel Pearson was appointed. He has made more than 100 appearances for the club but finds himself out of contract in the summer.
Pearson was relieved of his duties in October and replaced by Liam Manning, the former manager of Oxford United. James is at the latter stage of his career and with Manning afforded his first summer transfer window, he will have a decision to make on whether he retains James’ services.
“The talks are starting, to be fair,” manager Liam Manning said to the Bristol Post. “I sit with Brian every single day. It’s definitely something we need to address in the near future. We’ve got a heavy period for the next two weeks but players will always be the most important part of it in terms of having that discussion with them.
“As and when, and what that looks like, will happen, it’s just the timing is the most important thing. Me and Brian (Tinnion, technical director), will have the discussions with the correct people and the direction and what it looks like, and once we’ve got a final decision we will communicate that with the players.”
James had two separate loan spells at Deepdale. He joined on loan from Manchester United in February 2010, arriving with Danny Welbeck when Darren Ferguson was in charge. The 2013/14 Championship winner returned to Lancashire on a season-long loan the following summer but left in controversial circumstances.
Ferguson Jnr was relieved of his duties, so his father Sir Alex recalled James along with Ritchie De Laet and Josh King. James would end up moving to Leicester City on a permanent deal with De Laet, playing there for nine years. He had loan two separate loan spells at Barnsley as well as a period at Coventry City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.