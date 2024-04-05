Matty James played for Preston North End in the 2010s. He is out of contract at Bristol City. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Preston North End midfielder Matty James faces an uncertain future at Bristol City.

The 32-year-old has been a player at Ashton Gate since 2021, having signed when Nigel Pearson was appointed. He has made more than 100 appearances for the club but finds himself out of contract in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pearson was relieved of his duties in October and replaced by Liam Manning, the former manager of Oxford United. James is at the latter stage of his career and with Manning afforded his first summer transfer window, he will have a decision to make on whether he retains James’ services.

“The talks are starting, to be fair,” manager Liam Manning said to the Bristol Post. “I sit with Brian every single day. It’s definitely something we need to address in the near future. We’ve got a heavy period for the next two weeks but players will always be the most important part of it in terms of having that discussion with them.

“As and when, and what that looks like, will happen, it’s just the timing is the most important thing. Me and Brian (Tinnion, technical director), will have the discussions with the correct people and the direction and what it looks like, and once we’ve got a final decision we will communicate that with the players.”

James had two separate loan spells at Deepdale. He joined on loan from Manchester United in February 2010, arriving with Danny Welbeck when Darren Ferguson was in charge. The 2013/14 Championship winner returned to Lancashire on a season-long loan the following summer but left in controversial circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad