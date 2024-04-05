The PNE captain is out of contract in the summer

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes has spent his whole Deepdale career with Alan Browne - and he hopes that doesn’t end this summer.

The Irishman is out of contract at the end of the season, as things stand. Browne confirmed he had been offered a new deal back in December, but is yet to put pen-to-paper. North End turned down an approach from Salernitana, late in January, and manager Ryan Lowe remains relaxed on the matter. As for PNE’s number 16, he will be delighted if Browne extends his stay.

“100 per cent,” said Hughes. “Why would I not want Alan Browne to stay?! I think I am talking for the rest of the team and club, really. I can’t comment anything else on that. From my experience, I don’t ask him. I don’t want to get involved in it to be honest, asking him, putting him under pressure or whatever. It is not my place to say, but I would love him to stay.”

On the topic of a player who signed for PNE at a young age and went on to captain the Lilywhites - Noah Mawene has been backed to follow a similar path. It was a big statement for manager Lowe to make, but an indication of the impression made by the 19-year-old this season. Hughes has liked what he’s seen from Mawene, who made his full debut for the first team last weekend.

“We are well prepared, have a great squad and that’s exactly what it’s for,” he said. “Birmingham is always a tough place to go, so to make your full debut there is tough - but I thought he did really well. Noah’s head is really screwed on - and his brother, in fact. I think they have got a great family background, from what I know.