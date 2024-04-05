Preston North End's Noah Mawene passes

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe can see Noah Mawene captaining the Lilywhites later in his career.

The 19-year-old made his full, Championship debut last weekend - playing an hour at Birmingham City as PNE lost one-nil. Mawene had made four substitute appearances prior to that, but was backed to start at St Andrew’s - with captain Alan Browne dropping out late due to illness. Lowe has been impressed with Mawene’s efforts all campaign and believes he has a very bright future.

“He’s a top kid, a top prospect and he’s probably going to play - and captain - Preston North End in years to come, I am sure,” said Lowe “He’s got the right attitude and everything that goes with that. And he’s got better, technically, over the past 12 months. He warranted that start.

“I always said if there was an opportunity for the kids to go in and play, I would pick them and I’m brave enough to put them in. He did fantastically well and had a great chance to score on his (full) Championship debut, as well. He was excellent and long may that continue - keep performing in training, attitude and application spot on and he’ll get more chances.”

Mawene was withdrawn after 60 minutes, having ran himself into the ground. At half time, the physical toll on the youngster was evident, but his energy continued in the second half. That is certainly a challenge for academy players stepping up to Championship level, but Lowe has no concerns over Mawene’s ability to adapt.

“Yeah, Noah is one of the fittest kids in the squad,” said Lowe. “He is first in, last out, does his work and is a top, top pro. I think the adrenaline might’ve got to him a bit, in terms of how fast it is - but he is used to that on a daily basis, with our players and everything we do. He will get there and he will be fine. The more games you play, the better you are. It doesn’t faze him, he is fine with everything. He’s a good kid and a good player.”

On the academy setup at North End, in general, Lowe believes the pathway has improved over the last couple of years. He does, though, recognise the importance of moving up to Category Two level in the near future.

“It is developing fine as it is,” said Lowe. “I know we are Cat-3 and we’d like to get Cat-2, but I think you need an indoor dome for that. I know there are communications going on, between Peter (Ridsdale) and the academy staff - regarding that. And people outside, to try and get one of them. If we get one of those and go to Cat-2, then you are playing against better teams and better players - with all due respect. The player development is then a bit better.