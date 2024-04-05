Andy Preece’s Magpies will keep pushing on to higher ground as they aim for second spot in the National League North
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Magpies are virtually guaranteed a place in the play-offs after picking up two wins over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
On Good Friday, they impressively swept aside Darlington 3-0 on their own patch and then followed that up with a 2-0 home win over Blyth Spartans on Easter Monday.
It means Preece’s men are now in third spot in the table, nine points clear of South Shields in eighth place.
Mathematically, Chorley are still not out of the title race although they are 12 points behind champions-elect Tamworth with an inferior goal difference.
Realistically, the manager knows that winning the title is out of the question but a second-place finish is within reach.
They are two points behind Scunthorpe United with a game in hand and finishing in runners-up spot will give them home advantage in any play-off match.
Preece told club media: “”There’s still an opportunity for us to win the league so let’s keep pushing for that.
"If we can’t do that then let’s push for second. That’s what we have done all season.
"When we were down in 10th, we said let's get back in the play-offs.
"When we got back in the play-offs, we said let’s look at moving to fifth.
"That’s the way we have done it all season. We still need to get more points, there’s still lots more to play for.
"But to have 77 points from 42 games is really good.”
The Magpies have two away trips coming up – on Saturday they visit Buxton before heading to King’s Lynn Town the following Tuesday.
"Buxton is a tough place to go,” said Preece. “They have picked up some good results and going there is always difficult, playing on the 4G pitch.”
Elsewhere, Southport travel to Darlington this weekend and in the National League, AFC Fylde are away to Ebbsfleet United.