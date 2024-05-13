Matty James is without a club this summer. Bristol City have released the former Preston North End loan man. (Image: Getty Images)

A Championship club have opted to move on their captain - who was twice a player at Preston North End.

Former Preston North End midfielder Matty James became a free agent at the weekend after being told his contract wouldn't be renewed.

The 32-year-old is leaving Bristol City after three season as a player at Ashton Gate. He is leaving along with Andi Weimann who is currently on loan at West Brom, as well as Andy King who has announced his retirement at 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Robins this season and was captain in 25 of the 37 Championship games that he played in, scoring three goals. Liam Manning, who replaced Nigel Pearson in October however is putting his stamp down on to the squad and is allowing one of their key players to leave with an eye on signing players that fit in to his brand of football.

“The players departing have all been fantastic servants to this club,” said Manning on the official club website. “They are all top professionals and have all made their mark at Bristol City. I wish them the very best for their future.”

James had two separate loan spells as a player at Deepdale, joining from Manchester United along with Danny Welbeck. The pair were signed when Darren Ferguson was in charge of the Lilywhites and his dad Sir Alex Ferguson was managing the Red Devils.

The Bacup-born midfielder played 18 times for Preston in his first spell, scoring twice as they finished 17th in the 2009/10 season. He rejoined the following year along with Ritchie De Laet and Josh King and played a total of 12 times but their loans were cut short soon after Darren Ferguson was sacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James went on to have a respectable career playing for Leicester City, helping them win the league in 2014, before playing a part in their survival. He missed out on winning the Premier league with the Foxes though and later had loan spells with Barnsley and Coventry City.