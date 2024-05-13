The Championship play-offs brought up two goalless draws as the four teams bidding for the Premier League could not be separated.

Norwich City and Leeds United began proceedings at Carrow Road at lunch time on Sunday, but neither of them could find a way through. In the game at the Hawthorns, West Brom or Southampton couldn't find the back of the net either, meaning it's all to play for when they meet again later this week.

There were big crowds recorded for both matches with both home clubs selling out, as well as the travelling teams selling out their allocation. It is to be expected given the importance of the games, but the supporters still have to make the effort to wake up early and travel for an earlier kick-off to support their team.

Over the course of the season, from a Preston North End viewpoint, they travelled on average 155 miles to games. The lowest following they took was 246 and then you can guess that their highest which is 5,789 was at Ewood Park when the fans watched them beat local rivals Blackburn Rovers. In regards to performance from the team on their travels, they were 16th. Ryan Lowe's men picked up 26 points from a possible 69 on their travels with seven wins, five draws and 11 defeats.

You don’t win points for having the best support, but it’s still nice to see how big your club is compared to the rest. Thanks to EFL fan website The 72 who for each week of the season have posted the followings of every club across the three divisions and collated them, they have now been able to produce a table on who boasts the best support in the division.