Preston North End retained list date as six contract decisions awaited at Deepdale
Preston North End’s retained list following the 2023/24 season is expected to arrive on Saturday.
The Lilywhites are yet to confirm the players who will be leaving Deepdale this summer. Club captain, Alan Browne, is the stand out name on the list. The Republic of Ireland international has an offer on the table from North End, but his ten-and-a-half year stay at PNE could be brought to an end. The skipper looked emotional in the final few games of the campaign.
Also in their final few weeks are experienced trio Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans and Patrick Bauer. An exit for the latter seems nailed on, with the German having barely featured over the last 18 months. The German defender, who signed in 2019, was told in January he could leave and would not be considered for the squad - barring injuries.
The future of Ben Woodburn will be learned too, with the ex-Liverpool man having arrived at North End two years ago. And finally, out-on-loan midfielder Lewis Leigh sees his deal expire. The 20-year-old has the League Two play-off final, with Crewe Alexandra, to play on Sunday. Boss, Ryan Lowe, was set to inform players of their futures on Sunday, 5 May - after West Brom away.
He said: “It’s all tough, but as I say, we’ve got to do the right things for the football club. For us to move on, there are players who will move on and stay. It is never personal, just a case of doing what you have to do. We have to use the money that’s going out, to bring other players in and other targets - freshen it up and that’s certainly what we’ll be looking to do.”
There are ten second year scholars to make decisions on too. Left back, Kacper Pasiek, is the leading contender to earn a professional contract. He spent time on loan at Warrington Town last season and has trained with the first team before. Tommy Davis (GK), Cole McGhee (DF), Tom Wilkinson (DF), Kaedyn Kamara (MF), Izac Khan (MF), Ellis Horan (MF), Charlie Goldsmith (MF), Ethan Eccleston (FW) and Callum Havard (FW) are the other nine names.
