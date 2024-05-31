Oxford United have joined the transfer battle for the Premier League midfield star.

Preston North End have two more teams to contend with for the signature of a Premier League midfielder.

Reported Preston North End target Marc Leonard is attracting interest from two more English clubs.

Leonard has a long list of reported suitors including the Lilywhites and now two clubs, one in the Championship and one in League One are interested in signing him. Sky Sports report that Championship newcomers Oxford United are interested as well as the highly ambitious Wrexham.

According to TEAMtalk, Wrexham who are owned by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds will 'rival' several Championship clubs for Leonard. The Red Dragons are 'keen to improve' and would see Leonard as a 'key addition to their plans'.

It has been reported that Leonard will cost around £300,000 this summer and in a Sky Sports report, only a permanent departure will be taking place this summer after two loan spells with Northampton Town.

Earlier this month it was claimed that both Legia Warsaw and Sturm Graz had placed Leonard on their transfer wishlist. Sturm Graz finished first in the Austrian Football Bundesliga and could offer the Scot the opportunity of playing in the Champions League.

Cardiff City, Swansea City, Hull City, Coventry City, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield United from the Championship are all linked with him though, and he could opt to stay in England and make a push to play in the Premier League. His current club Brighton are on the hunt for a new manager after Roberto De Zerbi left but as of April, he was expected to depart this summer.

Despite making only first-team appearances for the Seagulls, both in the Carabao Cup, the seven-time Scotland under-21 international was complimentary of how the Sussex side do business.

His time at Northampton saw him win promotion in his first year and then claim their Player of the Year award in his second campaign, and part of that was down to Brighton checking in on him

Brighton are so good at sending you on loan and keeping in touch with you to the point where you cannot wait to get back and talk to Brighton, to get that approval when things are going well.