Preston North End have a few players out of contract this summer with Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham moved on.

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has defended the club's position on out of contract players amid the ongoing Alan Browne saga.

Club captain Browne is out of contract this summer and he has yet to sign new terms at Deepdale. He has attracted interest from both Coventry City and Sheffield United but is said to have received a 'very generous' offer from North End to stay at the club.

The 29-year-old has been at the club for the last ten years and has made over 400 appearances after joining from League of Ireland side Cork City. Some have questioned the stance of North End when it comes to out of contract players by not moving on if they aren't going to sign an extension, but Peter Ridsdale, believes in some cases it is best to keep a player at the club and get the most out of them.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, he said: “One of things I'd like to touch on because it frustrates me when people say 'why have you let somebody run their contract down? ' and 'why didn't you sell them a year ago' if they're not going to sign.

"There are a number of things, to sell a player you need a buyer. As we sit here at the moment, there's been nobody out of contract this summer that we have had an offer for in the past.

"Sometimes depending on what you paid for them in the first place, it's cheaper to let them run it down and take the risk at the time than it is to get rid of them for an undervalue at an earlier date.

“We understand the questions that the fans pose and they're of the right questions, but we're asking the same questions of ourselves every day of the week.