Preston North End are in the top half when it comes to the amount of miles they will accumulate in the 2024/25 Championship.

A local derby against Burnley awaits next season after their relegation from the Premier League, but with Plymouth Argyle's survival and Portsmouth coming up, they have got a few long trips to make down to the South of England.

North End fans this season found themselves making a wasted journey as their game with Southampton was called off hours before kick-off. The rearranged fixture in April saw them thumped 3-0 and that all but put an end to their play-off hopes. The Saints have gone up via the play-offs but their South Coast rivals Pompey have made a return to the Championship after a 12-year exile.

Supporters sometimes prefer for the long journeys as it allows them to spend more time with their friends and family with the football sometimes coming secondary. The shortest trips North End supporters will make this season is to Blackburn Rovers and Burnley with two-way trips coming at 29.4 and 53.7 miles.

After Leeds United were defeated at Wembley on Sunday, the 136 mile-round trip remains but so does the combined 544.5 miles it takes to get to Norwich City. Last season, PNE supporters had to travel down to Swansea City on a Friday night, just a few days before Christmas.

North End boasted an average away attendance of 1,469 which ranked them 15th out of the 24 teams in the division. Will they improve on that position with the three teams coming down from the Premier League and three promoted from League One? It will be something to keep a close eye on.

The fixtures for next season are due to be released next month, and with all 24 teams now locked in we can look at which teams will be doing the least and most amount of travel.

Figures come from Twitter page EFLStats which has based their distances on land travel.

1 . Derby County Total distance to travel: 5,192. Average trip: 216 miles. Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales