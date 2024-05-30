Preston North End second pre-season friendly confirmed

Bamber Bridge will play host to a pre-season friendly against Preston North End. (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End supporters have another date to add to their diary this summer.

Preston North End will play Bamber Bridge in a pre-season friendly at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Wednesday, July 17 with a 7.00 pm kick-off.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division announced their pre-season schedule on Wednesday (May 29) and it did not include a match against the Lilywhites. It has since been updated and now the side based just three miles from Deepdale will welcome North End in mid-July. The news comes after several supporters stressed their desire for the fixture to take place.

North End have yet to confirm their full pre-season plans. Their match is just the second fixture confirmed so far, and it is unclear as to what kind of side will play against the non-league outfit. Last year a youthful side won 7-0, and in Lowe’s first pre-season, they claimed a 3-0 win.

The two sides will battle it out for the Gerry Lawson Memorial Trophy. Tickets will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions with under-11’s going in for free. Supporters can either pay by card or cash on the gate.

The only other friendly confirmed so far, is the match against League One side Lincoln City - out in Spain. That will take place at the Pinatar Arena on Friday, 12 July at 11.00 am. A training camp will be held at Campoamor.

Preston North End pre-season schedule 2024/25

(N) Lincoln City - Friday, 12 July (11.00 am) - played at the Pinatar Arena.

(A) - Bamber Bridge - Wednesday, July 17 (7.00 pm)

Bamber Bridge pre-season schedule 2024/25

(H) Fleetwood Town - Saturday, July 6 (3.00 pm)

(N) The George Melling Tournament, hosted at Longridge Town - Sunday, July 7 (TBC)

(A) Charnock Richard - Saturday, July 13 (2.00 pm)

(H) Preston North End - Wednesday, July 17 (7.00 pm).

(H) Salford City - Friday, July 19 (7.30 pm)

(A) Barnoldswick Town - Tuesday, July 23 (7.45 pm)

(A) Atherton Collieries - Tuesday, July 30 (7.45 pm)