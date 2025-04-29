Liam Manning blasts ‘soft’ Bristol City in Leeds United defeat ahead of crucial Preston North End contest
The Robins slumped to a 4-0 defeat to the league leaders on Monday night, with their play-off hopes now hanging in the balance.
Ao Tanaka opened the scoring on 21 minutes at a sold-out Elland Road, before second half goals from Willy Gnonto and a double from Largie Ramazini secured the thrashing.
The defeat now adds greater importance onto Saturday’s season finale against PNE, with the contest set to affect either end of the table.
Manning’s side currently sit three points above Middlesbrough in seventh and need to win on the final day to book their spot in the top six. Anything less than will leave their play-off hopes out of their hands.
Meanwhile, the Lilywhites also know they have to secure three points at Ashton Gate to seal their survival. Should they fail to do so, a draw or a defeat as well as victories for Hull and Luton would relegate Paul Heckingbottom's men on the final day.
However, North End would’ve been spirited given Bristol City’s performance against Leeds on Monday night ahead of a season-defining contest on Saturday.
And the Robins head coach was far from impressed with his side’s display at Elland Road - labelling the goals as ‘soft’.
Manning said: ‘They are the best team we have played this season. Deserved winners tonight and of promotion. There is a little bitter taste in the mouth where there was softness to the goals that we conceded. I'm disappointed with that but you have to give Leeds a huge amount of credit. They are a top team.
We spoke about the atmosphere beforehand and I mentioned about trying to play the game and focusing on that and not the occasion but it's tough.
‘It's difficult and it did feel like the first 15 to 20 minutes we built momentum and then compounded it by jumping when we weren't quite right or giving the ball away cheaply.
‘The mad thing is for all the good attacking stuff they had is that we conceded off a set piece. That's the frustrating bit; the manner of the goals were soft and not like us. I think the lads have done an incredible job this season of being hard to beat and making it really difficult for the opposition to score but we didn't do that tonight.’
PNE in centre of relegation battle involving Luton, Derby, Stoke and Hull
PNE head into the final day with their Championship survival hanging in the balance. The Lilywhites have picked up just one win in their previous 14 games - registering just nine points during that period.
North End sit 20th and just a point above Hull City going into the campaign’s finale, with the Tigers making the trip to Portsmouth on Saturday.
Luton are on the road also as they travel to West Brom, while Derby County face relegation rivals Stoke City, with both stills still in the fight.
A win at Ashton Gate for Heckingbottom’s men would confirm their spot in next season’s Championship, while anything less would leave their future out of their hands.
