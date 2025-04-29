Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE manager was asked about contracts after defeat to Plymouth Argyle

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already made contract decisions are not at the forefront of Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom’s mind, amid the Lilywhites’ relegation scrap.

The Deepdale club have given new deals to defensive trio Andrew Hughes, Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay while Ryan Ledson is reportedly set to leave upon the expiry of his contract, this summer. Exits for Emil Riis and Freddie Woodman look nailed on; Robbie Brady is one player whose future is up in the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End agreed fresh terms with the three defenders mid-way through the season, with Storey signing until 2028, Lindsay 2027 and Hughes 2026. Now, though, Preston are staring at very possible relegation to League One - which they will aim to avoid on the final day of the season at Bristol City.

Last weekend’s 1-2 loss at home to all-but relegated Plymouth Argyle has taken it down to the last game; one of Hull City, Luton Town, PNE, Derby County or Stoke City will join the Pilgrims, and Cardiff City, in the third tier next season.

Following defeat to Argyle, Heckingbottom was asked by BBC Lancashire about the club’s decision to hand out new deals - and whether that could be complacent at this stage. PNE’s boss was keen to shift focus towards the club’s challenge this weekend.

“No, because the money's not going to go up if we go down, is it?” said Heckingbottom. “I honestly don't know the ins and outs of players' contracts, who's on what money in League One.... do you know what I mean? But listen, everyone suffers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's a responsibility on everyone to fight. Anyone who's been in football long enough knows that relegations are negative for everyone who works at a football club. Not just players, everyone associated with it. That's it... that's why the results on the pitch are the be-all-and-end-all. “

Preston North End out of contract 2025

GK: Freddie Woodman, Tommy Davis (U19) DEF: Patrick Bauer, Kian Best, Josh Seary, Kacper Pasiek, Cole McGhee MID: Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Kian Taylor, Kaedyn Kamara (U19) ST: Ched Evans, Emil Riis.

Your next PNE read: Bristol City vs Preston North End now even bigger after Leeds thumping