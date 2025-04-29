Kaine Kesler-Hayden in action | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Liam Manning’s men were well beaten at Elland Road ahead of the final day clash against PNE

Preston North End will fight for Championship survival at Bristol City while the hosts aim to secure their play-off place.

The Robins had the chance to make sure of a top six finish on Monday night, but were beaten 4-0 by league leaders Leeds United. Liam Manning’s side now head into the final game of the season, at Ashton Gate, sitting in fifth spot.

But, five teams are now competing for the final two play-off positions: Bristol City (67, +4), Coventry City (66, +4), Millwall (66, +0), Blackburn Rovers (65, +5) and Middlesbrough (64, +10). Coventry host Boro, Millwall head to Burnley and Blackburn are away at Sheffield United.

Bristol City know that only a win against PNE will guarantee play-offs. A draw for the Robins could see Coventry, Millwall and Blackburn leapfrog them with victories. Middlesbrough’s only chance of sneaking in is to win at Coventry and and hope for two of Bristol City losing/Millwall not winning/Blackburn not winning.

Lions, and former Preston, boss Alex Neil needs his Millwall team to better the result of Coventry City. The only way a draw would take Millwall into the play-offs is if Middlesbrough beat Coventry and Preston win by five goals at Bristol City.

If Coventry win, then Millwall need to win and hope Bristol City do not. Blackburn Rovers most win and hope for two of Bristol City, Coventry and Millwall to not win. At the other end of the table, 20th placed PNE need to match one of Luton Town’s (21st) or Hull City’s (22nd) result.

If North End draw at Ashton Gate and Derby County vs Stoke City is not a draw, then Paul Heckingbottom’s side would go above the loser of that game. A win in Bristol guarantees safety for Preston; defeat would need one of Luton or Hull to also lose.

Liam Manning ahead of Saturday

The Bristol City boss, post-Leeds, said: "We just said it through there, if you'd have asked anyone associated with the club before we started the first game at Hull away, which feels forever ago: Would you take going into the final game of the season, at home to Preston, with the opportunity to get in the play-offs being in our hands? Everybody would have snapped your hands off.

"I think we must not forget that. Of course, we have to hurt tonight, but we mustn't forget how much of a terrific job the lads have done, how hard they've worked, how well they've represented the club and the progress they've made. There are so many positives that should be thrown at them. But, like me, like everybody, they want to get it over the line on Saturday."

