Lewis O’Brien is reportedly subject of transfer interest from a Premier League club. (Image: Getty Images)

A Premier League club has reportedly shown an interest in a player strongly linked with Preston North End.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien is being linked with a move to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

According to The Sun, Ipswich are 'targeting' a move for O'Brien who is out of favour at the City Ground. The Tractor Boys 'could get the deal done in a hurry' because the Reds have to navigate their way through their Financial Fair Play issues.

O'Brien has been strongly linked with a move to Deepdale over the last few months, but the LEP understands that no contact has been made from North End. The 25-year-old was on loan at Middlesbrough last season but Boro are not interested in re-signing O'Brien and moved on to alternative transfer targets.

He played under Manchester United legend Michael Carrick 25 times last season and made one goal contribution. The central midfielder had been on loan to DC United in the MLS from March to July where he played under Wayne Rooney before returning to England.

O'Brien is under contract at Nottingham Forest until 2026 after joining from Huddersfield Town with Harry Toffolo for a combined £10m. Toffolo has made half a century of appearances for the Reds, but O'Brien has been limited to 17 appearances in Nottinghamshire and his future may lie away from the club.