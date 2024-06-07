Peter Ridsdale

The PNE director was initially elected on to the board three years ago

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has been reappointed on to the EFL Board, for another three years.

The 72-year-old was first elected on to the Board - which provides the Football League’s strategic direction - three summers ago. It is made up of ten directors, six of whom are ‘divisional representatives’ - elected by football clubs. Ridsdale remains on the Board, along with Middlesbrough Chief Executive, Neil Bausor.

A new addition to the Board is Hull City vice chairman, Tan Kesler. He has replaced Millwall CEO, Steve Kavanagh, who left his position in May. From League One, Lincoln City’s Liam Scully and Exeter City’s Julian Tagg are new representatives.