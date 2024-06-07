Hull City vice chairman joins Preston North End and Middlesbrough figures on EFL Board
Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has been reappointed on to the EFL Board, for another three years.
The 72-year-old was first elected on to the Board - which provides the Football League’s strategic direction - three summers ago. It is made up of ten directors, six of whom are ‘divisional representatives’ - elected by football clubs. Ridsdale remains on the Board, along with Middlesbrough Chief Executive, Neil Bausor.
A new addition to the Board is Hull City vice chairman, Tan Kesler. He has replaced Millwall CEO, Steve Kavanagh, who left his position in May. From League One, Lincoln City’s Liam Scully and Exeter City’s Julian Tagg are new representatives.
They replace Jez Moxey, who has left his role on Burton Albion’s Board, and Fleetwood Town’s Steve Curwood - after the Cod Army were relegated to League Two. From the fourth tier, Crew Alexandra chairman Charles Grant remains - alongside independent non-executive directors, Caroline Artis and Justine Roberts CBE, CEO Trevor Birch and chair, Rick Parry.
