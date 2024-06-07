Preston North End’s retained list was published a few weeks ago, but there remains a few unresolved - or at least unconfirmed - situations.
Club captain Alan Browne has not signed a new contract at Deepdale, so the Irishman’s 10 year stay at North End could be set to end. Lewis Leigh was offered fresh terms after his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra, but there has been no news on that front.
It was explained - by director Peter Ridsdale - that Ched Evans had ‘agreed’ to put pen-to-paper on the player-coach deal offered to him. Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn were released at the end of the season, while Liam Millar returned to FC Basel following his loan spell.
While we wait for the transfer window to open next week - and clarity regarding Browne, Leigh and Evans - here is a full run down of the players guaranteed to be under contract at Deepdale next season, and when their respective deals run until.
