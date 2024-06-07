Preston North End’s retained list was published a few weeks ago, but there remains a few unresolved - or at least unconfirmed - situations.

Club captain Alan Browne has not signed a new contract at Deepdale, so the Irishman’s 10 year stay at North End could be set to end. Lewis Leigh was offered fresh terms after his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra, but there has been no news on that front.

It was explained - by director Peter Ridsdale - that Ched Evans had ‘agreed’ to put pen-to-paper on the player-coach deal offered to him. Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn were released at the end of the season, while Liam Millar returned to FC Basel following his loan spell.