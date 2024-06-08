Jordan Hugill

The Rotherham United man is contracted until 2026

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans is not expecting to lose former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill this summer.

Evans has returned to the Millers, following their relegation to League One. He left Stevenage towards the end of last season, to succeed Leam Richardson at the New York Stadium. And Evans has been busy already, agreeing deals for seven new signings - one of those being former Preston right back Joe Rafferty.

The Millers let 11 players go after the campaign, so there’s been plenty of change within the Rotherham squad. However, Evans hopes Hugill will be sticking around, amid speculation about a potential move to Plymouth Argyle. The Pilgrims stayed up on the final day of the Championship season and then appointed Wayne Rooney as manager.

Evans said: “I read the reports and so I spoke to Jordan and he intimated to me that he wasn’t aware of anything and if he did he would let me know as a matter of professional respect. One thing I have learnt in the short time knowing Jordan is that he’s a real good lad and taking references from people like David Moyes, he’s a real honest kid.

“Wayne Rooney was a superstar as a player and is still to prove himself as a manager. I know Wayne, he knows my number and I’m sure if he has an interest then he’ll pick the phone up. If Plymouth want some dialogue then we’ll decide as a club what we want to do on that one.”