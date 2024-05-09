Lewis O’Brien was linked with a move to Preston North End this week. He is currently contracted to Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Latest transfer news as Preston North End have a clearer path to signing a reported target.

Middlesbrough are not expected to re-sign rumoured Preston North End transfer target Lewis O'Brien, according to a report.

It was reported earlier this week that the Lilywhites along with Sheffield United were keen to sign O'Brien next season. A return to Boro also seemed a possibility, but that has since been ruled out.

Teesside Live are reporting that Middlesbrough have decided against signing Sam Greenwood, Luke Thomas and O'Brien. Boro are already preparing for next season after missing out on the play-offs and it is believed that three of their four loan players won't be returning. They have identified targets in O'Brien's position and hope to keep Hayden Hackney at the club amid interest from the Premier League.

O'Brien made 23 appearances for Middlesbrough last season, getting one assist. He spent five months on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles in what was a blow after a frustrating year with Forest which saw him loaned out to DC United in the MLS.

The Colchester-born midfielder is defensive minded and boasts just under 150 games at Championship level. He helped Huddersfield Town reach the Championship play-offs in 2021/22, creating six goals that year and only missing three games.

In late April, O’Brien admitted he would be open to a return to Teesside. Asked about his future by Teesside Live, he said: “I don't have a clue, I'll have to see what happens in the summer. I've really enjoyed my time here and the time I've been playing. If it's the right time and the right things fall in place, I'd obviously love to come back here."

