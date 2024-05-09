PNE players with Ryan Lowe

PNE finished 10th in the Championship

Preston North End’s points tally of 63 saw them finish 10th in Ryan Lowe’s third season at Deepdale. The Lilywhites started the campaign on fire and went top of the league, but then had a tough three months of results.

North End picked up again after the new year, to reignite hopes of a play-off push - before ultimately falling away late on. But, where do the Lilywhites place for several key stats, after 46 games? We take a look through, here.

It’s been documented how PNE outperformed a lot of their attacking data over the course of the season, to stay in the top half of the division. For xG (expected goals), North End’s 40.7 is 23rd - ahead of only Rotherham United.

But, Preston managed to score 56 goals, which was 14th best in the second tier. The Lilywhites xGD (expected goal difference) of -19.5 has them sitting 21st. From set pieces, North End’s average possession of 44.6% is 19th - ahead of Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Back to shooting and PNE’s shots per 90 of 9.26 is 23rd, again ahead of the Millers. That is the exact same for shots on target per 90, with North End recording 2.98 - and shot creating actions per 90 (15.59).