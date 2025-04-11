Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE are back on the road as they make the trip to league-leaders Leeds United on Saturday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites sit at the top of the Championship summit on 85 points after Tuesday evening’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, while the Lilywhites suffered late disappointment against relegation-threatened Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Stefan Thordarson’s 72nd-minute strike, North End thought they held on for maximum points before Yakou Meite scored deep into added time to steal a point at Deepdale.

Preston sit 16th in the standings going into Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Leeds and will look to pick up their first victory since the international break.

We’ve taken a look at the team and injury news from both camps.

Leeds United team news

Joe Rothwell - Out

Midfielder is expected to be return over the Easter weekend, having missed the Whites’ past two games with a calf injury. Preston’s visit will come too soon for the 30-year-old.

Pascal Stuijk - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hobbled off late against Luton last week, with Farke confirming the midfielder will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured foot.

Dan James - Doubt

James sustained a hamstring issue during the 1-0 triumph against Middlesbrough and was brought off as a precaution by Daniel Farke.

Preston North End team news

Ali McCann will miss the rest of the season for PNE.

Ali McCann - Out

McCann has been absent since early March after sustaining a calf issue in the goalless stalemate against Swansea City. Heckingbottom doesn’t expect the midfielder to feature again this term.

Jack Whatmough - Out

The experienced defender is another member of the squad who the head coach has confirmed will miss the rest of the season. Whatmough has been sidelined with a calf problem, which was sustained against Wycombe Wanderers in February.

Freddie Woodman - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodman is out for the remainder of the campaign after sustaining an ankle injury in training before the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Aston Villa. The keeper suffered ligament damage while in the gym during the international break.

Brad Potts - Out

Out of Preston’s four major injury concerns, Heckingbottom confirmed the midfielder is likely to appear for the Lilywhites this term. Potts continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury, which was picked up against Sheffield United.

Sam Greenwood - Out

Greenwood has provided eight goal contributions in 38 matches for North End while on loan from Leeds this term. But, the 23-year-old is ineligible to face his parent club and will miss tomorrow’s contest.

Your next Preston read: Preston North End predicted XI vs Leeds United as Paul Heckingbottom loses attacker for Elland Road trip