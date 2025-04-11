Leeds United vs Preston North End early team and injury news as 7 out and 1 doubt
Paul Heckingbottom’s men face one of the toughest journeys of the season when they visit Elland Road, which will no doubt be packed out.
The Whites sit at the top of the Championship summit on 85 points after Tuesday evening’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, while the Lilywhites suffered late disappointment against relegation-threatened Cardiff City.
After Stefan Thordarson’s 72nd-minute strike, North End thought they held on for maximum points before Yakou Meite scored deep into added time to steal a point at Deepdale.
Preston sit 16th in the standings going into Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Leeds and will look to pick up their first victory since the international break.
We’ve taken a look at the team and injury news from both camps.
Leeds United team news
Joe Rothwell - Out
Midfielder is expected to be return over the Easter weekend, having missed the Whites’ past two games with a calf injury. Preston’s visit will come too soon for the 30-year-old.
Pascal Stuijk - Out
Hobbled off late against Luton last week, with Farke confirming the midfielder will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured foot.
Dan James - Doubt
James sustained a hamstring issue during the 1-0 triumph against Middlesbrough and was brought off as a precaution by Daniel Farke.
Preston North End team news
Ali McCann - Out
McCann has been absent since early March after sustaining a calf issue in the goalless stalemate against Swansea City. Heckingbottom doesn’t expect the midfielder to feature again this term.
Jack Whatmough - Out
The experienced defender is another member of the squad who the head coach has confirmed will miss the rest of the season. Whatmough has been sidelined with a calf problem, which was sustained against Wycombe Wanderers in February.
Freddie Woodman - Out
Woodman is out for the remainder of the campaign after sustaining an ankle injury in training before the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Aston Villa. The keeper suffered ligament damage while in the gym during the international break.
Brad Potts - Out
Out of Preston’s four major injury concerns, Heckingbottom confirmed the midfielder is likely to appear for the Lilywhites this term. Potts continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury, which was picked up against Sheffield United.
Sam Greenwood - Out
Greenwood has provided eight goal contributions in 38 matches for North End while on loan from Leeds this term. But, the 23-year-old is ineligible to face his parent club and will miss tomorrow’s contest.
