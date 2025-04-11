Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's a trip to promotion-chasing Leeds United for Preston North End this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is tipped to make a few changes to his team for Saturday’s trip to Leeds United.

The Lilywhites head to Elland Road for a difficult assignment, against Daniel Farke’s automatic promotion chasing side. In the reverse fixture, PNE were seconds away from victory but Leeds equalised - courtesy of an own goal - deep into second half injury time.

North End are targeting a strong end to the campaign, having drawn their last two matches and dropped to 16th in the table following midweek results elsewhere. Heckingbottom wants his side to be brave on Saturday, while recognising the need for organisation and resilience.

Preston were already without injured quartet Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts and Ali McCann. Those four absentees will be joined by Sam Greenwood this weekend, with the attacking midfielder ineligible to face his parent club.

Jordan Storey could return to the defence with Watford loanee Ryan Porteous potentially the one to drop to the bench. In midfield, Ryan Ledson has been called upon away from home a lot and would bring some freshness in the engine room.

Greenwood did not start last time out though, so a start for Ledson would need someone in midfield or attack to drop out of the XI. One up top may well be the way Heckingbottom goes - goal scorer last time out, Milutin Osmajic, would be the expected lone centre-forward.

Predicted Preston North End XI vs Leeds United: Dai Cornell; Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson, Andrew Hughes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ben Whiteman, Stefan Thordarson, Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic.

PNE boss on this season’s displays against the top teams

“Yeah well, when I speak to anyone involved with the club it's different, the expectation's different so it's like there's a different atmosphere, which can free you up, definitely,” said Heckingbottom. “But my expectation's the same, you know. I think it shows how teams have been when they've come and played at ours as well, when they sit in and try and contain because of the home record.

“It's a totally different challenge when you're trying to create chances in very little space. When you're playing the top teams, they've not tended to do that at our place and there has been space for us to play and capitalise on and create chances, through high regains, when lots of other teams don't give us that. So, yeah, there's loads of reasons why we've been good against the teams at the top. We want to do the same again.”

