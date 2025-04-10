Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE injury round-up ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leeds United

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom only expects Brad Potts to return to action this season, from his injured group of players.

The Lilywhites welcomed Andrew Hughes back on Tuesday night amid the Welshman’s hernia issue. But, Potts remained sidelined along with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, defender Jack Whatmough and midfielder Ali McCann.

Potts has made 34 appearances in all competitions this campaign but had a couple of injured spells throughout it. His latest setback was a hamstring blow suffered in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland. Potts has missed the last five matches as a result.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s draw with Cardiff, Heckingbottom said: “I think, probably, the only one we might see is Pottsy. I can’t see (McCann) being ready. Pottsy is closest, at the minute.”

Northern Ireland international, McCann, has also racked up 34 appearances for PNE this season. He injured his calf in the goalless home draw against Swansea City, in early March, and has not featured since. The blow suffered by Whatmough, meanwhile, came in the FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers, in February.

The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic man was expected to miss the rest of the season and that looks set to be the case. In his second season at Deepdale, Whatmough has turned out 19 times. And, as confirmed after the Aston Villa quarter-final, shot-stopper Woodman won’t return this year.

“It’s obviously tough timing for him.”

North End’s number one suffered ankle ligament damage over the international break, while in the gym. He is out of contract this summer and may well have played his last game for Preston. The injury has presented Dai Cornell with a long-awaited run in the side.

On the injury to his team mate, and good friend, Cornell said: “He’s up and down. It's obviously tough timing for him. It's a nasty injury, to be fair, as well. But we're close, we're mates, we try and have a laugh every day about random stuff, which is good for both of us. He's very supportive, obviously, with the change.

“But yeah, he’s alright. I've waited a long time for an opportunity, whether that's through form, through injury or whatever. I don't want to limp through the end of the season; I want to win every game and have a clean sheet in every game. I haven't waited this long for an opportunity, just to limp home.”

