PNE make the trip to Elland Road on Saturday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is relishing Saturday’s trip to face former club Leeds United, at Elland Road.

The Lilywhites head into the game sitting 16th after Swansea City and QPR both won in midweek. They will not be troubling the play-off picture, while it would take a catastrophe for them to be sucked into the relegation battle.

As has been a theme at the end of the campaign, though, their next opponents are fighting tooth and nail. It looks set to be a three-horse race for automatic promotion with one of Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley set to miss out and compete in the play-offs.

Daniel Farke’s side were one-nil winners at Middlesbrough on Tuesday, having only won one of their previous five games. Defeat at Portsmouth was suffered while Leeds had to settle for draws with QPR, Luton Town and Swansea. Heckingbottom, who managed Leeds in 2018, was not surprised by the bumps in the road.

“The time of season, it's exactly that,” said Heckingbottom. “Top or bottom, 100 per cent, and how that's projected on to players. Or, you protect the players from it. Within the stadium, that's tough... the mood, it's the time of season. That's just exactly what happens. It's the best bit, the best time of year - the last half a dozen games. There's 100 per cent going to be an edge to it, a good atmosphere... it'll be one of the great games to play. You've got to approach it that way.”

North End, who have drawn a staggering 19 games this season, were pegged back in the 93rd minute of the Deepdale meeting. Brad Potts finished off a fine counter attack and PNE looked set to pick up three big points, only for an unfortunate Jack Whatmough own goal to earn Leeds a late point. Heckingbottom knows his side must strike the perfect balance to come away from Yorkshire with a result.

“Leeds have started well (in games), that's what I would say,” said the Preston boss. “Most of the games, an early goal. So, we've got to be good for the 90 odd minutes but certainly, they look to start fast. They play forwards, they make a lot of forward runs early on... try and get the crowd up, get the tempo up and, yeah, that'll be no different. They want to start quick. But the moment you relax at any point in the game, they've got players who can hurt you.

“As well as we did at home, we've shown that we needed to go the extra couple to get the three points - and we didn't manage to do it. You go away from home, you've got to be good, things have to go your way at times, you've got to defend well, be clinical, brave - still get on the ball and try create things, and that's our challenge. I think the mentality of just sitting in, we know you've got to do that, but you've got to be brave enough and good enough to take the sting out of the game with the ball and create chances as well.”

“It does bring with it a different challenge.”

As mentioned, PNE are now preparing to lock horns with a promotion contender after going toe-to-toe with two sides battling for survival. There’s more where that came from with games against strugglers Hull City and Plymouth Argyle to come, as well as play-off contenders Bristol City. Heckingbottom is glad the run-in matches will have that feel to them, though.

“I am personally, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “That has to be recognised. It does bring with it a different challenge. If I go back to the Cardiff game, regardless of how we feel, things have to change. It's bigger than a cup final for them. When you put more bodies on, balls come in your box, it's totally different. That's why my lesson from the other day was about that second goal... getting that two-goal lead.

“Because then you can manage the game in a different way. So, I felt we were comfortable, managed it well but while there's a goal in it, you just need that one moment and it was a lapse from us. So, clinical at both ends is key and it does make sure there's still that edge to games - and atmospheres in the stadium, whether that's home or away.”

