Preston North End and Derby County played out a dull 1-1 draw at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.
After Sam Greenwood broke the deadlock on 23 minutes, with a well-placed header, the Rams hit back six minutes later through Jerry Yates. Neither team were able to create a golden chance in the second half, with Derby substitute Marcus Harness blazing over in injury time.
Here are our player ratings from the game..
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Didn't have a great deal to do over the course of the game - and the goal wasn't anything to do with him. A few loose kicks. | Getty Images
2. Jordan Storey - 6.5
Didn't really put a foot wrong on the day. Was aggressive and alive to most things. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts
3. Jack Whatmough - 5.5
Beaten in the air by Cashin, for Yates' goal. Fairly solid, that aside. Probably saw more of the ball than you would want. | Getty Images
4. Andrew Hughes - 6
A pinpoint cross to pick out Greenwood for the goal. Steady enough back there. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
