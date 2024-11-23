Preston North End player ratings vs Derby County with 5/10s in dull Deepdale draw

By George Hodgson
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 17:28 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 17:57 GMT

Sam Greenwood was on the score sheet in PNE’s draw with Derby County

Preston North End and Derby County played out a dull 1-1 draw at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

After Sam Greenwood broke the deadlock on 23 minutes, with a well-placed header, the Rams hit back six minutes later through Jerry Yates. Neither team were able to create a golden chance in the second half, with Derby substitute Marcus Harness blazing over in injury time.

Here are our player ratings from the game..

Didn't have a great deal to do over the course of the game - and the goal wasn't anything to do with him. A few loose kicks.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Didn't have a great deal to do over the course of the game - and the goal wasn't anything to do with him. A few loose kicks.

Didn't really put a foot wrong on the day. Was aggressive and alive to most things.

2. Jordan Storey - 6.5

Didn't really put a foot wrong on the day. Was aggressive and alive to most things.

Beaten in the air by Cashin, for Yates' goal. Fairly solid, that aside. Probably saw more of the ball than you would want.

3. Jack Whatmough - 5.5

Beaten in the air by Cashin, for Yates' goal. Fairly solid, that aside. Probably saw more of the ball than you would want.

A pinpoint cross to pick out Greenwood for the goal. Steady enough back there.

4. Andrew Hughes - 6

A pinpoint cross to pick out Greenwood for the goal. Steady enough back there.

