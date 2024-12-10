The pair are on loan from Aston Villa and Leeds United this season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End boss Alex Neil thinks the club should be able to target permanent swoops for two of this season’s loan stars.

The Lilywhites made Sam Greenwood their first signing of the summer transfer window, on a temporary switch from Leeds United. Their third recruit was Aston Villa full back Kaine Kesler-Hayden and both players have been regulars in the team all campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwood has been a key figure in the final third for North End, with six goals scored in all competitions and two assists provided. Kesler-Hayden, meanwhile, has set up a couple of goals and done a consistent job for the team - on both sides of the pitch.

They are both on season-long loan moves from their respective clubs. Neil agrees that the pair have been two of North End’s stand-out players this season, but doesn’t see permanent swoops as being out of Preston’s range.

"Yeah, I think you could put Ali McCann in that as well," said Neil. "I think Ali has been in really good form of late. But yeah, listen, the fact is that normally, when you are getting loan players - a bit like a Ben Doak for Middlesbrough - you get guys you couldn't normally afford.

“I don't know what the situation is with Preston in terms of Kesler-Hayden or Greenwood, but I would presume they should be two players who Preston could go and get - for me. Because, they have been about the block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Greenwood was at Middlesbrough and Kesler-Hayden was at Huddersfield and Plymouth. We are not talking about guys who are expected to go back to their respective clubs and break in, the way a Ben Doak is or an Anthony Gordon was - or someone like that. I would think that these two guys are much more realistic options, for Preston to keep them."

PNE do have an option-to-buy inserted in the Greenwood deal, but there is the caveat of a Leeds United promotion potentially impacting that. Daniel Farke’s side are well in the hunt for a return to the Premier League and that could blow North End out of the water, in terms of affording the player’s wages.

"Yeah, the issue with Greenwood might be the salary in general," said Neil. "I don't know where that sits. But, if you are at a club like Leeds, you would imagine that most Leeds players would be on a chunky salary.

“I thought Sam, in the game I watched against Derby - he scored a fantastic header - was probably one of the key highlights in the game, in terms of his quality, playing in between the lines and technically, he is a good player. So yeah, I think Preston will do their utmost to try and keep those players."