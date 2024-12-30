Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He scored his seventh goal in all competitions as PNE beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 last Sunday

Preston North End loan man Sam Greenwood feels he’s taken his game to the next level this season.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in the Championship and a further two in the EFL Cup, with two league assists provided.

He has been a regular in North End’s starting lineup all campaign and tucked home from the penalty spot in last weekend’s win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and had a mixed loan spell at the Riverside. Now, he feels like a key cog in the side and that he is playing in a role which suits him down to the ground.

“Yeah, I can play with freedom,” said Greenwood. “I am playing to my strengths. I can drift around the pitch, get on the ball and drive so yeah, it is a lot better for me to be in those pockets and creating chances for the team.”

There will have been some early uncertainty at Deepdale for the number 20. Former boss Ryan Lowe was the man to sign him in the summer but the Liverpudlian departed after one game. The arrival of Paul Heckingbottom as manager has only been good news for Greenwood, though.

“Yeah, brilliant,” said Greenwood. “I cannot speak highly enough of him, really. He gives me the freedom and obviously wants you to work hard every day. He is always on you to get better and better and yeah, he is brilliant.”

Loan players tend to be reluctant to discuss their long-term futures and unable to say a great deal. It is something the attacker has been asked about on a few occasions now. Greenwood’s responses have tended to be coy but always respectful, professional and honest. He doesn’t hide his enjoyment at PNE but there’s a second half to the season ahead and that is his focus for now.

“Yeah, there is a long way to go,” said Greenwood. “Obviously, I am loving my time here. I have just got to see what happens really and keep those performances up. But, I am really enjoying my football here.”