PNE were beaten 2-1 at Hull City on Easter Monday

The defeat at the MKM Stadium has seen Paul Heckingbottom’s men slip to 18th in the table and the Lilywhites now sit just three points above the bottom three.

The travelling faithful saw Lewis Gibson put North End ahead in the first half, but a Joe Gelhardt penalty double saw PNE fall to their fourth defeat in six league games.

That disappointment against Hull followed the Good Friday loss to QPR, where Preston once again squandered a half-time lead to suffer late heartbreak in Lancashire.

Heckingbottom’s men have picked up just one win in their previous 13 games, with the 2-1 triumph over Portsmouth - before the international break in March - representing their last Championship win.

In fact, the Lilywhites are now in relegation form over the previous 15 matches - picking up just 12 points during that period.

That has seen the cushion to the bottom three reduced significantly in recent weeks and their advantage was once again decreased on Easter Monday.

Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Derby County and Hull all picked victories, while Cardiff and Oxford United played out a 1-1 draw in South Wales.

With the gap now three points between the relegation zone and PNE, Saturday’s game against Plymouth is one of even greater significance.

Football data expert’s, Opta, have used their analytics to predict how the final second tier table will look and whether the Lilywhites are realistically staring at potential relegation.

Latest supercomputer predictions

Paul Heckingbottom was sent off after the full-time whistle against Hull. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

1st: Burnley - 98 points; 2nd: Leeds United - 98 points; 3rd: Sheffield United - 90 points; 4th: Sunderland - 79 points; 5th: Bristol City - 70 points; 6th: Coventry City - 69 points; 7th: Middlesbrough - 66 points; 8th: Millwall - 65 points; 9th: Blackburn Rovers - 65 points; 10th: West Brom - 64 points; 11th: Swansea City - 63 points; 12th: Sheffield Wednesday - 59 points; 13th; Watford - 59 points; 14th: Norwich City - 56 points; 15th: Portsmouth - 55 points; 16th: QPR - 55 points; 17th: Stoke City - 52 points; 18th: Preston North End - 52 points; 19th: Oxford United - 51 points; 20th: Hull City - 51 points; 21st: Derby County - 48 points; 22nd: Luton Town - 48 points; 23rd: Cardiff City - 45 points; 24th: Plymouth Argyle - 45 points.