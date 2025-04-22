Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a massive match on Saturday as PNE host the Pilgrims

Preston North End have priced tickets at £5 for Saturday’s game at home to Plymouth Argyle.

The Lilywhites are three points above 22nd placed Luton Town, heading into the penultimate game of the 2024/25 campaign. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won one of their last 13 league matches, with back-to-back defeats suffered against QPR and Hull City.

Now, the club has taken the decision to reduce prices for the Argyle clash. Saturday’s visitors sit bottom of the division but are still fighting for survival, after beating play-off chasing Coventry City last time out. The Pilgrims are three points adrift of safety but in reality four, given their vastly inferior goal difference.

Preston supporters aged 14 and above can grab a ticket for this weekend’s fixture for a fiver, until midnight on Friday. Tickets rise to £10 on the day of the match while U14s will stay at £1 right the way up until kick-off - though they must be accompanied by someone 18+.

North End have also made the decision to split the Bill Shankly Kop, which will be split between home and away supporters on the day. It’s also been made ‘Retro Day’ at Deepdale, with the PNE faithful encouraged to wear their old Preston shirts.

“We need you with us...”

PNE’s club article read: ‘Tickets are available from just £5 for fans aged 14 and over, including adults, for Saturday’s match as we look to pack out Deepdale for the final home match of the campaign... We need you with us on Saturday, perhaps more than ever, so let’s pack out Deepdale and get right behind the boys!”

