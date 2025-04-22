Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was written in this newspaper, just eight days ago, that it would take a ‘complete and utter disaster’ for Preston North End to be sucked into Championship relegation trouble. Two defeats, and thrown leads away, later and Plymouth Argyle at home suddenly has a seismic feel to it next weekend. The odds are still in the Lilywhites’ favour - a lot would need to go against them for catastrophe to strike this season. It is, though, frightening to feel PNE may well rely on favours from others.

That is not a place you ever want to be in. Paul Heckingbottom’s side should not be in this position, no chance. They have taken the lead in six of their last eight games, not to mention matches earlier in the season they ought to have won. Some big decisions have gone against them, too, but there is nothing to be gained from blaming others now. Even sticking just with recent results: Romaine Mundle in the 86th minute, Lucas Andersen in the 93rd and Yakou Meite in the 94th.

This team has badly struggled to get things over the line this season - one goal leads have never seemed less secure - while rarely looking likely to get back into matches after going behind. Wider issues with the football club were addressed, not for the first time this season, in a lengthy comment piece last week. Noise around those will only heighten and they remain extremely relevant. But this is all about the present: 180 minutes which Preston simply have to come through, by hook or by crook.

It should be no surprise, really, that North End are in this position. After outperforming data in those superb first eight games last season, which yielded 20 points, PNE have picked up 1.12 points per game, with 92 collected from 82 league fixtures. This has not been a winning environment for a prolonged period and Heckingbottom - who of course is not blameless but ought to be judged properly next season - faces an enormous challenge to turn that around.

His immediate test is the only one worth focusing on, for now mind. While Hull and Derby, both below Preston, have to play each other, it is still absolutely possible that those two, Luton Town and Oxford United could all finish on 50 points. North End sit on 49 and given recent form, them picking up another point is far from guaranteed. Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City will not catch them due to goal difference but PNE are far from out of the clear with regards to 22nd.

This worry - fully justified at this stage - could of course be put to bed by the time they kick off against Argyle next weekend. Sixth placed Coventry City head to Luton in the early kick-off and victory for Frank Lampard’s side would all but confirm Preston’s survival. That will not be a straightforward assignment whatsoever, mind, against a Hatters side who’ve lost one in eight - and will be fired up like you wouldn’t believe at their unique Kenilworth Road home.

On the topic of pumped up teams, North End best be ready for bottom placed Plymouth - who have picked up 13 points from their last eight games and simply refuse to lie down. They will be backed by a raucous away following, regardless of the distance, at Deepdale - there is no doubting Argyle’s spirit and they have goals in their team. Favours from elsewhere would be a major relief for Preston but they must focus on their own business; heading to Ashton Gate still not safe would be a total mess.

The three-goal lead thrown away at Home Park still hurts to this day; how PNE could’ve done with those three points in hindsight. Next Saturday will not be an easy challenge in many ways. Off the pitch, those North End players - regardless of them ending another season dreadfully - need the backing of the home faithful, whom are understandably furious, every step of the way. Mentally, that group now needs to accept the situation they are suddenly in and do something about it.

Preston have sleepwalked into this whereas other teams have been fighting it for several weeks; composure, professionalism, character, fight and courage must now come to the fore in abundance. Tactically, Argyle will not be an easy opponent either. They afford little space in the middle of the pitch and make themselves difficult to break down; creativity, one-v-one ability and end product has been a big problem for PNE this season. Quite simply, they must find a way.