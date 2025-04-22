CameraSport - Andrew KearnsCameraSport - Andrew Kearns
CameraSport - Andrew Kearns | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

41 fabulous photos of the Preston North End faithful at Hull City with 1,422 in away end on Gentry Day

By Pepe Lacey
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:00 BST

There were 1,422 PNE supporters who made the trip to Hull City on Easter Monday.

The contest at the MKM Stadium represented the Lilywhites’ Gentry Day, with the travelling faithful wearing bowler hats and suits in the away end.

However, North End came away unsuccessful as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to the Tigers. Lewis Gibson opened the scoring before a Joe Gelhardt second-half double was enough to seal the victory for Ruben Selles’ men.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side now sit just three points above the bottom three going into the final two games of the season.

Despite the result, PNE fans made themselves heard in the away end and didn’t dampen spirits on Gentry Day.

With photos from CameraSport, check out our fan gallery from the MKM Stadium.

Your next Preston read: Double Preston North End injury blow confirmed after Leeds United man missed Hull City contest

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

1. Hull City 2-1 PNE: Fan gallery from Gentry Day

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Hull City 2-1 PNE: Fan gallery from Gentry Day

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Hull City 2-1 PNE: Fan gallery from Gentry Day

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. Hull City 2-1 PNE: Fan gallery from Gentry Day

CameraSport - Andrew Kearns | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:LilywhitesPaul Heckingbottom
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice