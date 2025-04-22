The contest at the MKM Stadium represented the Lilywhites’ Gentry Day, with the travelling faithful wearing bowler hats and suits in the away end.

However, North End came away unsuccessful as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to the Tigers. Lewis Gibson opened the scoring before a Joe Gelhardt second-half double was enough to seal the victory for Ruben Selles’ men.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side now sit just three points above the bottom three going into the final two games of the season.

Despite the result, PNE fans made themselves heard in the away end and didn’t dampen spirits on Gentry Day.

With photos from CameraSport, check out our fan gallery from the MKM Stadium.

