Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to make plenty of changes for Tuesday night’s cup tie at Harrogate Town.

The Lilywhites head into the round two clash after beating Luton Town at Deepdale, last Saturday. Next on the agenda is Carabao Cup action, with North End having seen off Sunderland in the first round of the competition. PNE’s new boss is determined to be in the hat for round three, but also have a look at more of his squad - having been appointed last Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve thought: ‘You know what? I’d love to have this lad in the team’. And I would love to have that with 18/19/20 players. So, there are some I am looking forward to using. We’ve got 46 league games, so it’s really important we develop that group - where it is 20 odd of us who win together. It will never just be the 11. When you’re fresh in the door, my thought process about this game is totally different. It is an opportunity to see players and work on things.

On the injury front, Ali McCann and Robbie Brady are doubts - the former having only recently returned to training and the latter having missed Saturday’s game with a knock. Milutin Osmajic has also been ill with tonsillitis, so the Montenegrin could remain absent. But, opportunities to impress should be handed to several squad members. The likes of Jack Whatmough, Kian Best, Ryan Ledson, Sam Greenwood and new recruit Jeppe Okkels could all come into the side.

Predicted PNE XI: Freddie Woodman; Jack Whatmough, Patrick Bauer, Kian Best, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Jeppe Okkels, Duane Holmes, Sam Greenwood, Emil Riis.