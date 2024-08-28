Josh Bowler made his mark in senior football with Blackpool. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Preston North End have a clearer path to sign an out of favour Nottingham Forest after news emerged of Hull City's apparent stance.

News broke on Wednesday morning of interest from both North End and Hull City. Sky Sports said that PNE had made an offer to Bowler and talks were to progress over the coming days and then Alan Nixon, an EFL journalist for The Sun, said that Hull City were also in the battle.

According to Hull Live however, a return to the MKM Stadium for Bowler is unlikely. Hull City are reportedly pursuing a move for Swedish winger Zeidane Inoussa whilst Norwich City star Abu Kamara is also on their radar.

Kamara, who handed a transfer request in to the Canaries, is Hull’s top target, but they face competition from Luton Town. Hull’s desire to sign Kamara, means that North End have a better chance of signing Bowler, who will be lower down on their transfer shortlist.

As for North End’s interest in Bowler, Paul Heckingbottom didn’t give too much away when he was asked about the 25-year-old in his post-match press conference. PNE made easy work of Harrogate, winning 5-0, and this is one of the last chances to pose a question to the manager about his intentions in the transfer market.

“Honestly, we have been looking and speaking about lots of different players,” responded Heckingbottom when asked specifically about Bowler.

“It’s all ‘what-ifs’ really, because like I say it is foolish not to. If an opportunity arises and it’s something we can do, we need to be prepared to do it. So, that has been our situation.”

According to Alan Nixon, Nottingham Forest would prefer to sell Bowler rather than loan him out for another season. His contract expires at the City Ground next summer, and he could leave without having made a competitive appearance for the Reds.

Bowler was signed for a reported £4m from Blackpool, who are North End’s most fierce rivals. He had two spells at Bloomfield Road and produced 12 goals and five assists.

Last season, he was on loan at Cardiff City, and had a respectable return in South Wales, with five goals and two assists. He helped the Bluebirds to a 12th-placed finish in the Championship.