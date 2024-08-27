Preston North End's Sam Greenwood celebrates scoring his side's second goal | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Sam Greenwood and Milutin Osmajic scored the goals for Paul Heckingbottom’s team

Preston North End beat Harrogate Town 5-0 to progress into round three of the Carabao Cup.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom made six changes to the team which beat Luton Town last Saturday, in his first game as boss. One of the players brought in was Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood, who fired the Lilywhites into the lead after 14 minutes.

The midfielder’s set-piece ability has been heavily praised and that was justified, when his glorious free-kick was clipped over the wall and into the back of the net. The hosts limited the damage for 20 minutes, but a brutal final nine minutes to the first half saw North End romp into a four goal. It was Greenwood who doubled their advantage, from the penalty spot, after Milutin Osmajic was fouled inside the box.

The Montenegrin then thundered in number three a couple of minutes later, before converting from close range right before the interval. North End rattled the woodwork twice, early in the second half, and had to wait until the 84th minute to add goal number five. It was a second hat-trick in Preston colours for Osmajic, who charged through on goal and drilled the ball into the bottom left corner.

Here are our post-match ratings from the game...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7

One routine save for him to make early in the first half. Held on to March’s drive from 18 yards in the second. Another clean sheet in the bag!

Jack Whatmough - 7.5

A solid night’s work on his first start under Heckingbottom.

Liam Lindsay - 8

Steady once again back there. Made a brilliant slide tackle at one-nil, as Harrogate almost got through.

Andrew Hughes - 7.5

A tidy display from the Welshman, who brought the ball out of defence a handful of times. Rifled the woodwork with a fierce shot in the second half.

Brad Potts - 8

A precise assist for Osmajic’s second goal - he was industrious and a threat all game down the right.

Ryan Ledson - 7.5

Slipped Potts in before he played the ball across for Osmajic’s goal. A good shift from North End’s skipper on the night.

Stefan Thordarson - 7

A comfortable evening for him in midfield, getting on the ball and playing his passes. His dummy inside the box led to the penalty.

Jeppe Okkels - 7.5

Got a glimpse of his pace and power down the left. Tracked back to defend when needed. Created a great chance for Holmes with a low cross.

Duane Holmes - 7

Buzzed around in the Harrogate half, getting on the ball and moving it quickly. Should’ve made it five just after the restart but slotted wide.

Sam Greenwood - 9

An exquisite free-kick and well taken penalty - those two goals should give him plenty of confidence. Worked hard for the team and got stuck in.

Milutin Osmajic - 9.5

A destructive finish for his first goal, from 15 yards. Then in the right place, at the right time, to grab his second. Showed blistering power and conviction to clinch his hat-trick. A great night for him.

Substitutes

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 7.5

Sharp in possession and energetic off it. Had a surging run straight after coming on, but unselfishly tried to pick a team mate out instead of shooting. Then blasted into the side netting late on, after showing tremendous speed.

Jordan Storey - 6.5

A nice game for him to come into, on the hour. Ensured the clean sheet was kept.

Kian Best - 7

Half-an-hour into his legs, at left centre-back. Swung some inviting crosses in.

Ali McCann - 7

Good to see him back on the pitch. Slotted in fine and it was his pass which Osmajic latched on to for his third goal.

Mads Frokjaer - 6.5

Got about the pitch and moved the ball well enough.