Preston North End's Patrick Bauer | CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

PNE defender is available for transfer this summer

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says the onus is on Patrick Bauer’s agent to find him a new club this summer.

The German defender was expected to leave Deepdale this summer as a free agent, but it turned out he had triggered an extra year in his contract. Bauer has made 103 appearances for PNE, but only 10 in the last two seasons. He featured a couple of times in the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bauer did play in the first few pre-season friendlies this summer, but the North End boss’ stance has not changed. The 31-year-old was absent against Fiorentina and Salford City, with Lowe having reiterated the situation to the player in recent days.

“No, I spoke to Patrick,” said Lowe, when asked if anything is in the offing for Bauer at the moment. “It’s tough for Patrick, because he hasn’t played many games. And where we are now, with the squad who are going to be with us going forward and up for selection, I need to get them minutes.

“I spoke to Pat yesterday, about it. We made Pat available and it’s down to his agent to do a bit of work and try get him a club. I have made a few calls myself to several clubs and there are a couple of clubs interested in him. He is a great lad, Pat, he doesn’t cause any fuss. But it’s about time; he hasn’t played for nearly two years.

“So, he’s got to get out and play and he knows that. He is desperate to go and play. If there are options for him to do that, we’ll look after the financial side of things and make sure we give him the best opportunity - because he’s been fantastic for Preston North End. As I say, he is a great lad and he is fit and available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad