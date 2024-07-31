Ryan Lowe fires message to Preston North End man's agent after latest talks over future
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says the onus is on Patrick Bauer’s agent to find him a new club this summer.
The German defender was expected to leave Deepdale this summer as a free agent, but it turned out he had triggered an extra year in his contract. Bauer has made 103 appearances for PNE, but only 10 in the last two seasons. He featured a couple of times in the 2023/24 campaign.
Bauer did play in the first few pre-season friendlies this summer, but the North End boss’ stance has not changed. The 31-year-old was absent against Fiorentina and Salford City, with Lowe having reiterated the situation to the player in recent days.
“No, I spoke to Patrick,” said Lowe, when asked if anything is in the offing for Bauer at the moment. “It’s tough for Patrick, because he hasn’t played many games. And where we are now, with the squad who are going to be with us going forward and up for selection, I need to get them minutes.
“I spoke to Pat yesterday, about it. We made Pat available and it’s down to his agent to do a bit of work and try get him a club. I have made a few calls myself to several clubs and there are a couple of clubs interested in him. He is a great lad, Pat, he doesn’t cause any fuss. But it’s about time; he hasn’t played for nearly two years.
“So, he’s got to get out and play and he knows that. He is desperate to go and play. If there are options for him to do that, we’ll look after the financial side of things and make sure we give him the best opportunity - because he’s been fantastic for Preston North End. As I say, he is a great lad and he is fit and available.
“So yeah, we are just waiting for the phone to ring and I am sure, if his agent gets a bit of work done, and speaks to a few clubs, Peter (Ridsdale) is happy to negotiate a deal with someone - to potentially take him on loan, or on a permanent.”
