Preston North End were well supported on Tuesday night, as the Lilywhites beat Salford City 2-0 away from home.
A trip to the Peninsula Stadium saw North End play their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer. Robbie Brady fizzed in the opener just before half time, and substitute Milutin Osmajic doubled PNE’s lead five minutes from the end.
Here is our fan gallery from the midweek match!
