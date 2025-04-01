Robbie Brady | AFP via Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland international is in the final few months of his contract at PNE

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says Robbie Brady will need to be managed carefully if he is given a new contract at Deepdale.

The Irishman sees his deal expire at Deepdale this month - it is something the manager and player himself have discussed in recent weeks. Brady has encountered a couple of ‘obscure’ injuries this season but returned to action in late January.

He has racked up 24 appearances in total this campaign, taking his total for North End to 92. The former Norwich City and Burnley man remains a regular starter for his country and was a strong performer in the first half of last weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.

“Yeah, listen, we'd have loved to have him fit more in the season,” said Heckingbottom. “What Robbie looks like going forward for us, I'm not sure yet - and I'm not talking about his contract. I'm talking about me using him as a player, because I certainly love him about the place.

“When he's come on, he's impacted the games. There's a big difference between Robbie when he's fit and flat out, 100%. Robbie, because of his mentality, just wants to put himself out there every day and he'd do it if he was injured. I think we have to protect him from himself, sometimes.”

“I have to be sure and get that real clarity.”

Brady was put up for press duty ahead of the FA Cup contest and played any questions about his future with a fairly straight bat. Last month, the 33-year-old did tell the Lancashire Post he’d like to stick around - but that it is in the club’s hands. Preston’s boss’ stance remains the same for the time being.

“Listen, we'll see,” said Heckingbottom, when asked about Brady’s future by national press last week. “In fairness, it's nothing I've not said before. We've got a few players out of contract and at the minute, the money the club has is tied up in players' wages. That's how it is here.

“We're not blessed; we can't just go out and spend the money. So I have to be sure and get that real clarity from Peter (Ridsdale) and Craig (Hemmings) on what the budget is, where the money is and only then can you make good decisions on where that money needs to be spent.

“But, every player we've got here I've been really happy with. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions and I'm not alluding either way to Robbie, or any of the other players here who are out of contract. But that's where our money is tied up and we have to do the best with it.”

