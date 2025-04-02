Paul Heckingbottom | Getty Images

Craig Forsyth and Jerry Yates scored the goals as PNE lost 2-0 at Derby County

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was left bitterly disappointed by his side’s start to the second half, in Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

It was goalless at Pride Park after a closely fought 45 minutes, in which PNE had the best opportunity to score - when Milutin Osmajic raced through early doors but saw his effort held. At the other end, John Eustace’s side had struggled to create anything clear-cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, seven minutes into the second half the home side were two goals to the good. Craig Forsyth squeezed home the opener after Preston failed to clear a corner, before Jerry Yates popped up from a yard out to flick in from Nat Phillips’ goal-bound header.

“The best way to describe it in my mind now is, it's as if it was a totally different game in the second half and we'd not prepared for the team we were playing against,” said Heckingbottom, post-match. “It's horrible getting beat, but just the frustrations of how much I felt we were in control and dealing with their threats. Their last seven goals, two set plays, two from long throws, two in transition, one in open play - which was just direct against Blackburn and they drop on the second ball.

“So we knew what we we're facing and dealt with it great, but it means we lose our ability to go and press high and win the ball back high, because it's not that game. So we get a lot of the ball back in and around our own box and we have to build through them, which I thought we were really good at. But then... what next in that final third, when teams have 11 men behind the ball? We know that and I'd have taken the same in the second half, with the one or two things we spoke about to give us those moments.

“But yeah, in the second half, it was all of a sudden us not winning the duels, leaving men at set plays and then walking away from a second phase. Throw-ins were just put in our box and all of a sudden we we're outnumbered, and one of their best headers is left free. That 10-minute spell, whatever it was, just took the game away from us. But we need to be better at the top end of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Different players, different abilities, different ways to then change the game. And set plays, I bang on about them all the time. You've got to have pride in it. When we come up against teams like this... there's lots of teams in the Championship who, 30, 40, 50 per cent of their opportunities, chances, goals, come from set players.

“I have to pick a different team and make sure that we load the squad with players who we could come away with to play like this, just nullify that threat altogether and win the game that way. These games will certainly be used for that. I know I'm right with that and those points. It's an opportunity for people to show me that they are the ones who can go and do that. Or I need to, like I said, pick different teams. Today we went with trying to get the team as fresh as possible, after Sunday.”

Your next PNE read: Preston North End player ratings vs Derby County