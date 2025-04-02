Preston North End player ratings vs Derby County with some 4/10s and 5/10s in dire defeat
Preston North End were beaten 2-0 by Derby County, with quickfire goals scored by Craig Forsyth and Jerry Yates straight after the restart.
Here are our player ratings from Pride Park...
Starting XI
Dai Cornell
Little to do in the first half. Forsyth’s tame effort crept in. Nowhere near the Yates goal. 5
Ryan Porteous
Steady in the first half but couldn’t help combat the aerial bombardment early in the second half. 5
Liam Lindsay
Like his fellow Scot, more than solid across the first 45 minutes. Poor for the Yates goal. 5
Lewis Gibson
Moved over to left centre-back. Blew hot and cold on the night. 5.5
Kaine Kesler-Hayden
Drifted inside and tried to link play up in the first half. Energetic up and down the right. Untidy with some of his play at times. 6
Stefan Thordarson
Didn’t see too much of the ball first half but moved it quickly. Taken off shortly after Derby’s two goals. 5.5
Ryan Ledson
Looked to combine with short passes in the first half. Struggled to impact the second half but clipped a shot just wide. 5.5
Jayden Meghoma
Couldn’t offer too much of a threat from the left. Plenty of endeavour but a tough start to the second half - left Phillips unchallenged for the second goal. 5
Mads Frokjaer
Struggled to ever really get in the game and impact proceedings. 4
Will Keane
Tried to drop into pockets and effect things but wasn’t able to do so. 4
Milutin Osmajic
Saw a big early chance go begging. Was marshalled effectively by Derby after an encouraging start. 5.5
Substitutes
Robbie Brady
Tried to force the issue a bit more than others but to no avail. 5.5
Ben Whiteman
Moved the ball and put some tackles in. 5.5
Emil Riis
Had a penalty appeal turned down late on. Got on the ball and linked play a few times. 6
Ched Evans
Introduced for the final 15 minutes. Got hold of the ball a couple of times but the game was gone. 5.5
Your next PNE read: Derby County vs Preston North End - RECAP
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.