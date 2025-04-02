Preston North End player ratings vs Derby County with some 4/10s and 5/10s in dire defeat

Preston North End were beaten 2-0 by Derby County, with quickfire goals scored by Craig Forsyth and Jerry Yates straight after the restart.

Here are our player ratings from Pride Park...

Starting XI

Dai Cornell

Little to do in the first half. Forsyth’s tame effort crept in. Nowhere near the Yates goal. 5

Ryan Porteous

Steady in the first half but couldn’t help combat the aerial bombardment early in the second half. 5

Liam Lindsay

Like his fellow Scot, more than solid across the first 45 minutes. Poor for the Yates goal. 5

Lewis Gibson

Moved over to left centre-back. Blew hot and cold on the night. 5.5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Drifted inside and tried to link play up in the first half. Energetic up and down the right. Untidy with some of his play at times. 6

Stefan Thordarson

Didn’t see too much of the ball first half but moved it quickly. Taken off shortly after Derby’s two goals. 5.5

Ryan Ledson

Looked to combine with short passes in the first half. Struggled to impact the second half but clipped a shot just wide. 5.5

Jayden Meghoma

Couldn’t offer too much of a threat from the left. Plenty of endeavour but a tough start to the second half - left Phillips unchallenged for the second goal. 5

Mads Frokjaer

Struggled to ever really get in the game and impact proceedings. 4

Will Keane

Tried to drop into pockets and effect things but wasn’t able to do so. 4

Milutin Osmajic

Saw a big early chance go begging. Was marshalled effectively by Derby after an encouraging start. 5.5

Substitutes

Robbie Brady

Tried to force the issue a bit more than others but to no avail. 5.5

Ben Whiteman

Moved the ball and put some tackles in. 5.5

Emil Riis

Had a penalty appeal turned down late on. Got on the ball and linked play a few times. 6

Ched Evans

Introduced for the final 15 minutes. Got hold of the ball a couple of times but the game was gone. 5.5

