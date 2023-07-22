Liverpool youngster Layton Stewart is relishing the challenge that is lying in wait after he secured a move to Preston North End.

The 20-year-old forward made the big decision to leave the Premier League giants and forge a career away from Anfield when he officially became Ryan Lowe’s fifth summer signing on Saturday morning. The move will see Stewart reunited with former Reds team-mate Calvin Ramsey, who joined North End on a season-long loan move earlier in the summer.

Liverpool under-21s striker Layton Stewart was on target against Blackburn. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Stewart has enjoyed a progressive 12 months after 12 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool Under-21s and he also made his senior debut in a Carabao Cup win against League One club Derby County in September last year.

Now his focus will go on continuing his development at Deepdale and the young forward revealed he is keen to make the most of the ‘big opportunity’ he has been handed in the Championship.

After penning a three-year deal and putting the finishing touches to the move to North End, he told the club website: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s another step in my career, on my journey, so I think it’s the right move in my development to try and get some first team football.

“I’m delighted it’s a permanent because I can get settled in, start to find my feet and I can’t wait to meet the lads and play. I need to be with the lads, try and find my feet fast. It’s a big opportunity but it’s a good one for me to develop and obviously I need time, but hopefully I can do what I’ve done over the past few years.”

