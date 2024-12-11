Milutin Osmajic netted PNE’s second in injury time after Calum Chambers’ own goal early in the second half

Preston North End picked up their first Championship win in almost two months - and first away from home since early March - as they beat Cardiff City 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Here are our player ratings from Cardiff City Stadium.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - Was protected well once again. Kept out Meite’s snapshot in the first half and denied Ng in the second. Clean sheet in the bag! 7

Jordan Storey - Played Meite onside in the first half, but then recovered brilliantly and saved a goal on the line. Was alert to most danger all evening. 8

Jack Whatmough - A vital clearance off the line in the second half. He put in a really assured defensive performance. 8.5

Liam Lindsay - Headed a decent chance wide early on. Defensively aware throughout and was never really troubled too much. 7.5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - Quite loose in possession on the night. But, his speed was effective again at both ends. Went off on 78 minutes after taking a knock. 6

Josh Bowler - He was an early threat in the game, with tricky wing play. Saw a shot saved after weaving his way inside. Played just more than an hour. 6.5

Ali McCann - Another committed 90 minute shift in the middle of the park. Did fine. 7

Stefan Thordarson - Blew hot and cold but kept going and played some nice passes at times. He sliced a shot over second half which he will have wanted to do better with. 6.5

Sam Greenwood - His work rate was excellent again. Almost scored a screamer before half time, from distance. Things didn’t always come off but he played his part. 7

Mads Frokjaer - In quite an ugly game, he was often involved in the moments PNE did have in Cardiff’s half. His placed effort led to the own goal. Potentially fortunate to escape a red card first half. 7

Emil Riis - Put the hard yards in, but never really got himself into the game. Link up play was hit and miss. Blasted an effort over in the first half after getting the better of Chambers. 6

Substitutes

Ben Whiteman - Didn’t do a great deal wrong after entering on 64 minutes. Held things together. 6

Brad Potts - Secured things down the right and did what was required. 6

Robbie Brady - On for the final 15 minutes or so. His calmness on the pitch was good to have at that stage. And a welcomed return to action. 6

Duane Holmes - Buzzed around and added some freshness for North End. 6

Milutin Osmajic - Gave Cardiff’s defenders something else to think about and he took his goal well, showing terrific composure. A clinical piece of centre-forward play. 8