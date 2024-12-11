PNE ran out 0-2 winners at Cardiff City on Wednesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was over the moon to come away from Cardiff City with three big points.

The Lilywhites ran out 2-0 winners in South Wales on Wednesday night, with substitute Milutin Osmajic wrapping up the points in injury time. North End had gone ahead early in the second half, with Cardiff defender Calum Chambers putting the ball into his own net.

Heckingbottom admitted his side were far from at their best on the night, but with it the team’s first league win in almost two months, he wasn’t one for complaining post-match. Preston’s boss still felt his side were good value for the victory.

“It is all about the result, when we have been playing the way we have been and not managing to get three points,” said Heckingbottom. “That is probably not one of our most dominant performances. I thought we had to show another side to us and were wasteful in the first half - we probably should’ve been in front. We had two moments where they did get in and two good clearances. We defended our box, which was really, really good and to get the clean sheet - as well as two goals - is really important.

“I have just wanted a win! That is the most important thing. We know we can play better than that. We picked a really attacking team, in terms of personnel. It is probably the most attacking we could’ve put on the pitch and I felt it worked in the first half, in terms of what we created. Those boys did defend well and work hard, but we were just really loose and it seemed to affect our confidence if you like. I wanted us to be more dominant, like we have been.

“But, then they were really bright and alert - Steffy and Mads - to play the quick free-kick, which gave us the lead. Then, when I felt Cardiff were taking more chances and putting players on, we had some real good experience on the bench to help us see the game out. We had really good moments in the first half when we looked slick and quick. I want that all of the time, but we had wasteful moments. The game at the weekend, against Wednesday, everyone had a good game.

“But, little moments were missing. I am looking at tonight and a lot of players know they can perform a lot better than that, but we have won two-nil. That is something you have to manage and you have to win when you are not at your best, which is something I am pleased about. I wanted a second goal. I felt we were comfortable defending our box. When Robbie (Brady) and Pottsy came on, we went to a five so we could get more pressure out wide. We still allowed too many balls in, but they defended it well enough.”

On the travelling fans, Heckingbottom added: “Yeah, brilliant. Listen, their support has been fantastic - they have followed us everywhere. They have been as frustrated as I am, so for them to get that - it sounds silly but little moments like that second goal of Milly’s, then he celebrates in front of them, just puts the icing on the cake. I think it’s a good day for everyone.

“Away games, I enjoyed them as a player and I enjoy them now as a manager. It is good to win, sometimes away days can be the best ones - I have certainly got good memories. Looking over when Milly scored - although he shouldn’t have taken his shirt off because it added 30 seconds on - was a good thing to see.”